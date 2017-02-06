WrestleMania 33 match card featuring no part-timers

A special look at a fan speculated WrestleMania 33 card that is making quite a buzz.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran Opinion 06 Feb 2017, 00:06 IST

Will WWE follow up with yet another disastorous main event at WrestleMania this time too?

WrestleMania 33 is just around the corner and the speculations on how the card for the event will be is growing day by day. Recently, we revealed the rumoured match card for WrestleMania 33 as reported by Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The card was quite frankly dominated by the part-timers and filled with showcase bouts that had no potential to put on great matches.

Strangely enough, several of the top talents were not being featured and literally it was the same CM Punk scenario all over again. The match card had no mention of names like Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Neville, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and several others. Speculations stated that they might be involved in pre-show matches.

As we predicted the match card was not received well by the WWE fans around the world. Several fans openly called out WWE on wasting the talents and booking the grandest stage with part-timers. Some even went as far as to post their own match cards for WrestleMania 33. One such post on Reddit has gained quite some traction and is making headways in the wrestling world. The match card posted by the fan has no part-timers hogging the spot there and it was well received by the internet warriors.

We take a look at that much-talked about match card in this article and break down the card with insightful analysis for your benefit here.

Universal Championship: Kevin Owens(C) vs Chris Jericho

While the rumoured WWE match card had this match in the midcard, the fans surely want it to main event WrestleMania 33. We speculated that this match would be for the US Championship, but having this match for the Universal Championship has huge potential. With this match being the main event, we are sure to witness a show-stealer bout from both Jericho and Owens.

The problem this match had being in the midcard is that it won’t be afforded the time it needed to put on a clinic. With this match being the main event, there will be ample time provided for both the Superstars to deliver a MOTY candidate. The match also contains the potential to raise Owens to the level of Superstardom that he truly deserves. Jericho also gets to main event WrestleMania for his incredible work in the past year.

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt(C) vs Randy Orton

The rumoured WWE match card too had this match. Having this match just before the main event ensures that Bray stays on top of the food chain in WWE for a long time. It also adds credibility to Orton’s Royal Rumble win. The problem with this match at this level is the doubt that is gnawing several people whether Bray has what it takes to deliver a magnificent bout. Bray can very well use this opportunity to silence his doubters.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

This match has everything Vince McMahon yearns for. Two powerhouses slugging it out on the grandest stage of them all. This match could very well be a rewrite of Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31. The match was gaining some traction and fans were buying it despite their dislike of Roman. Doing it with Braun once again may very well establish Roman as a top dog in WWE.

Braun, who on the other hand had no mention in WWE’s card, will like this match for sure. The monster push he has been receiving of late has only one logical conclusion. A big match at WrestleMania. Braun could very well cement himself as the next monster WWE has with this match. It is to be noted here that Roman was scheduled to wrestle Taker in WWE’s card.

No Disqualification Match: Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe

Any match featuring Seth Rollins at this year’s WrestleMania has a huge question mark hanging around it. The recent injury of Seth is a huge factor to take into consideration while analyzing this match. A No DQ match is the perfect setting for these two to meet inside the ring.

That being said, this match could very well steal the show if it indeed happens. Both Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe have the experience and talent to put on a clinic at the grandest stage. They could literally blow the minds of the audience if enough time is provided for this match.

United States Championship: Sami Zayn(C) vs Rusev

No doubts regarding the potential of this match. Sami has outperformed the best men on the roster regardless of his spot on the card. Giving him a feud with The Bulgarian Brute with the United States Championship on the line would only make his performance all the better.

Rusev, on the other hand, can easily regenerate the huge heat he has been thriving on ever since his debut. This match has all the potential to be a Cena vs Rusev II. With such an endearing babyface like Sami Zayn, Rusev can easily create a huge splash with his heelish tendencies. If Sami walks out with the championship, then we have the next Daniel Bryan on out hands.

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose(C) vs Baron Corbin

This will be a change from how WWE has been booking the IC Championship for the past few years at WrestleMania. But, this change is for the better. Dean makes an ideal champion to defend the title at the grandest stage against an opponent like Baron Corbin. Regardless of the winner, the match would benefit bothe superstars and also raise the prestige of the IC Championship belt.