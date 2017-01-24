WWE News: Carolina Panthers DE Charles Johnson calls out Ric Flair

What’s the story?

According to an article by USA Today, there’s been a back and forth Twitter war going on between two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Carolina Panthers star Charles Johnson. This season, known Carolina legend Flair has jumped on the Falcons bandwagon since his original team didn’t make the playoffs.

This didn’t sit well with the Defensive star, Johnson, and wanted Flair to know about it on Twitter:

This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017

Eventually, Flair got wind of this and decided to do what he does best:

Charles, sorry I can't get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn't know are in the playoffs...WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017

panther gang done @ him so much he had to respond. Sorry buddy ur still a groupie and clown in a costume #IwasaStingfananyways https://t.co/lGSA1DxEij — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

It's cool we will watch from work. Hala at me if u need a JOB, I probably pay more than them teams you hop around to #igottimetoday https://t.co/P2vmCkiTRR — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

This isn’t the first time Flair has got involved with a team that was headed into a key playoff game. Back in 2015 of the NBA Finals, Flair came out in a Cleveland Cavaliers-colored robe and had come out in the prior year with the 49ers prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers.

The heart of the matter

The battle between Flair and Defensive End Charles Johnson continued on Twitter while discussing money issues:

Your right @RicFlairNatrBoy everybody gets old. And this comes to my next conclusion kids! Don't do drugs #whatmovie? #butthemoneydoesnot pic.twitter.com/SkmIrAdE1C — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 21, 2017

Flair is best known for his territorial days in Carolina, with his daughter’s character named ‘Charlotte’. In 2013, the Carolina Panthers began using Flair’s ‘Woo’ chant, made famous by Jerry Lee Lewis. In 2013, Flair moved to Atlanta after going through some legal battles. The legal battles stemmed from unpaid post-separation support and other legal fees.

It was then that Flair decided to leave the Panthers, in order to give his good friend Jim Harbaugh, former Head Coach of the San Francisco 49ers, a pep talk before the Packers took the field.

What’s next?

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 on Sunday earning a trip to the Super Bowl. Flair will be there to support the Falcons, while the Panthers did not make it to the playoffs this season.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is the ultimate heel move by Ric Flair. If anyone knows how great Flair is as a heel and watched him perform as a character throughout his in-ring career, they will understand that Flair is working them and enjoys being the ultimate villain. Unfortunately for people like Johnson, they can’t comprehend that.

