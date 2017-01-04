WWE News: Three huge matchups announced for next week's SmackDown LIVE

John Cena to face the Lone Wolf, while the Wyatts get a chance to regain their titles!

by Prityush Haldar News 04 Jan 2017, 12:52 IST

The Lone Wolf will look to leave an impact on the WWE Universe as he takes on John Cena next week

What’s the story?

SmackDown LIVE has been tearing down the house with top shows for a while now. After becoming the A-show on the WWE network, SmackDown LIVE announced three matches for next week’s show from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

Baron Corbin will take on John Cena after their face-off on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night. Nikki Bella will look to settle the score with Natalya as the two lock horns in a singles match, and the American Alpha will defend their Tag Team Championships against the Wyatt Family.

In case you didn’t know...

SmackDown LIVE has become the A-show on the WWE Network after beating Monday Night RAW on ratings. While many Superstars including AJ Styles, The Miz, and Baron Corbin have taken credit for the spike in ratings, it has been a collective effort as Daniel Bryan so eloquently put it.

The heart of the matter

The Lone Wolf may have made the boldest move of his life when he interrupted the contract signing between AJ Styles and John Cena. Corbin also sided with AJ Styles when he pointed out that Cena had become a part-timer and announced that he would be a part of the Royal Rumble match.

Corbin will go to war against the entire Cenation army as he takes on John Cena next week.

Natalya and Nikki Bella have made their rivalry personal with hateful comments about each other. On SmackDown, Nikki insulted Natalya by calling her the ‘nothing of the Hart Family.' This was after Natalya had told Nikki that John would ultimately leave her and she would die alone.

The two women will have a chance to settle their differences inside the ring next week.

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions will have their job cut out for them as they look to take on the Wyatt family for the Tag Team Championships. The Wyatt Family will want to redeem themselves by reclaiming the tag title, which was taken away by the American Alpha in an explosive four corners tag team match at the SmackDown LIVE Wild Card Finals.

What’s next?

The WWE program is getting intense as we near the Royal Rumble. Next week’s episode promises to be an interesting one, as we will also get a glimpse of Dolph Ziggler’s psyche after he attacked Kalisto and also picked a fight with Apollo Crews in the locker room.

Sportskeeda's Take

Baron Corbin has elevated himself on the back of some stellar performances of late, and it would be interesting to see how he fares against the 15-time Champ. The Natalya and Nikki rivalry also makes for compelling television simply because of the animosity that the two Superstars share.

Daniel Bryan also said that he might pull some strings to get the American Alpha vs. Wyatt Family on last, so as to garner prestige for the Tag titles. If so, then the two tag teams are sure to put on an amazing show to close the night.

