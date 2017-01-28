WWE NXT TakeOver: San Antonio preview, predictions, match card and videos

A full preview of NXT's first TakeOver of the Year and the "biggest money match in NXT history".

San Antonio will be looking to top every TakeOver that has preceeded it

We’re now just hours away from the official kick-off of the Royal Rumble weekend with NXT TakeOver: San Antonio as the men and women of NXT look to take San Antonio by storm.

As usual, NXT TakeOver has a smaller but packed card that caps off at just 5 matches with Shinuske Nakamura and Bobby Roode headlining the show in what has been termed as the “biggest money match in NXT history”. The NXT Women’s Championship is also on the line as Asuka defends her title against Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

On the undercard, #DIY defend their NXT Tag-Team Championship against the Authors of Pain. #DIY saw off The Revival recently but the Authors of Pain are literally their biggest challenge yet.

Rounding off the card are Tye Dillinger vs Eric Young and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas vs Roderick Strong. Both matches are hard to predict as of now but this looks like one stellar card, even though its compact.

Tye Dillinger vs Eric Young

Fan favourite, Tye Dillinger, has slowly climbed up the ranks of NXT from the position of glorified jobber which he occupied over the last couple of years. That can be attributed to the hard work Dillinger put in over recent months and the surge in fan support behind the Full Sail favourite.

Dillinger faces the leader of SANITY, Eric Young, tonight as he looks to end his streak of losing in big matches. Dillinger and SANITY’s story actually started before TakeOver: Toronto when Dillinger’s tag-team partner Bobby Roode left him to the mercy of SANITY during the first round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic.

Young came out last week to offer Tye Dillinger, who was addressing the NXT fans about his recent shortcomings. Young offered Dillinger a spot in SANITY which Dillinger refused. It led to Dillinger taking out both Young and SANITY member Alexander Wolfe before Damo came from behind and attacked him.

Going into TakeOver, this is one of the hardest matches to predict. A huge factor in this match could be Wolfe and Damo who will most certainly be at ringside. One thing is for sure, if Dillinger loses, the chances of him appearing in the Royal Rumble increase somewhat.

Prediction: Eric Young def. Tye Dillinger