WWE Rumors: John Cena not heading into WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Backstage news on WWE Champ John Cena's Wrestlemania plans may not please the Cenation.

by Mike Diaz News 31 Jan 2017, 22:49 IST

WWE Champion John Cena’s plans for this year’s Wrestlemania don’t really seem to stack up to those of the past.

What’s the story?

WWE Champion John Cena is coming off of a massive win when he defeated AJ Styles at this past weekend’s (Sun. January 29, 2017) Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event, capturing a record-equalling 16th World title. Now that Cena is champion again, however, that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to head into Wrestlemania still the WWE Champ.

In case you didn’t know...

After a lengthy amount of time away due to his Hollywood commitments, Cena returned to insert himself into a title bout with AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble PPV. Now that he’s the champ once again, and former rival Randy Orton has won the Royal Rumble match, many have speculated as to whether or not the two will lock horns once more at ‘The Show of Shows’.

The heart of the matter

According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, current plans do not have Cena going into Wrestlemania as the WWE Champion. The plan, for now, is to have Cena drop the strap to Bray Wyatt inside the Elimination Chamber, setting up a Wyatt vs. Orton match at Wrestlemania.

Cena, on the other hand, will most likely be working with a name such as Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin.

What’s next?

A match with Baron Corbin certainly makes sense, as he has the potential to be the next star-studded heel big man that Vince McMahon and WWE Officials like to build up. With a win over Corbin, ‘The Lone Wolf’s’ next run could be similar to that of Braun Strowman currently on Monday Night RAW.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Baron Corbin has all the makings of being a great heel. He’s athletic, big, a good worker, and is handy on the mic. A win over Cena at Wrestlemania for the big man would certainly propel him into the next level of his career, which is looking rather bright as of late after a great performance in the Royal Rumble match.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com