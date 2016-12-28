WWE Smackdown Results December 27th 2016, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

New Tag Team Champions, new Masked Luchadora and an explosive main event!

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 09:20 IST

Huge match announced for the Royal Rumble!

The loud and vocal fans of Chicago were in for a treat as they witnessed three hard-hitting title matches at the Allstate Arena. They got to witness American Alpha as the new tag champs, they got to see interference from a masked Luchadora and they witnessed the best main event on either Raw or Smackdown this year, between AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

We bring you all the action in this recap!

The Return of John Cena

John Cena kicked off proceedings in Chicago, Illinois. The crowd gave him completely mixed reactions which were deafeningly loud. Cena asked if the ‘CM Punk’ chants were actually ‘Cena Sucks’ chants. A reference to the Chicago Cubs got a negative reaction.

Cena concluded that the city consisted of White Sox fans. Cena said at that point that Chicago is the city of Champions.

Cena mentioned the name of the three contenders for the WWE Championship. Dolph Ziggler’s name got loud boos. Cena pleaded with the WWE Universe to give him a chance, as one kick can change history. Baron Corbin’s name was dropped which was booed too.

Cena says that’s fine because he hated the WWE Universe too! AJ Styles got a great reaction. Cena said it looks like AJ has a lot of fans and added that he was one too!

So Cena asked the WWE Universe what he’s doing in the ring. The audience chanted ‘Undertaker’ in unison. Cena began to act heelish at this point. He said people plan his future all the time and even said he had one foot out of the door, heading to Hollywood. But Cena was not leaving.

He said it’s not the new era, but it was the ‘My Time is Now’ era. Cena wanted the winner of the main event in a match at the Royal Rumble. He said one may think that couldn’t be done. But he can because he's John Cena.

Shades of a heel turn?