AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Tony Khan officially confirms final departure of 2023, WWE legend wins title after 12 years, Mercedes Moné's next career move revealed

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News and Rumor Roundup.

We'll begin today's column with the fallout from Worlds End pay-per-view, which saw Andrade El Idolo potentially wrestle his last match with the company. Tony Khan has now confirmed the ongoing rumors of his departure.

Meanwhile, a WWE legend has won his first title in over twelve years. And last but not least, we have an update on Mercedes Moné's potential next destination. Continue reading as we dive into the top three news and rumors.

#1 Tony Khan confirms Andrade El Idolo's AEW departure

Andrade El Idolo's contract was said to be up heading into the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view last night. At the marquee event, he lost to Miro, thanks to his manager CJ Perry (fka Lana) for turning heel on him and seemingly reuniting with her spouse.

Speaking on the media scrum after the show, Tony Khan seemingly confirmed the rumors of Andrade's imminent AEW departure after the two sides couldn't agree to come to terms on a new deal:

"Somebody I really respect, and I don't expect to see necessarily as it stands right now renewing the contract, but somebody that I have a great amount of respect for and would be parting on good terms, and was here and did wrestle tonight, is Andrade El Idolo. Andrade El Idolo's contract is up at the end of the year. We have had great talks, [and] I have a ton of respect for Andrade El Idolo," he said.

Expand Tweet

Earlier today, AEW officially removed the Mexican star from its roster page, further fueling rumors that he may be WWE-bound.

#2 Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) had an unforgettable night at Worlds End

Adam Copeland had a bittersweet moment at Worlds End last night when he won the AEW TNT Championship from Christian Cage in a No Disqualification match. This marked the first time The Rated-R Superstar held a title in over 12 years.

However, Copeland's reign was short-lived as KillSwitch (fka Luchasaurus) gave him a chokeslam onto a chair. The 6 ft 5 in monster then handed over his TNT Title contract to Captain Charisma, which he won earlier by winning a 20-man battle royale.

Christian wasted no time and speared Copeland to become the TNT Champion for the second time.

Expand Tweet

#3 Is Mercedes Moné AEW bound?

Mercedes Moné has been the subject of speculation ever since the news broke that she's once again a free agent. Recent reports have suggested that The CEO was in talks with WWE over a potential comeback, but the discussion fizzled out as the two sides were 'far apart on money.'

Sean Ross Sapp has speculated that Moné could debut in All Elite Wrestling 'sooner than later.'

"I would expect her [Mercedes Mone] to be on AEW, that's what I am expecting, I think it'll happen sooner than later and that's what I am personally expecting."

Triple H recently teased the idea of a former world champion returning to WWE during the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW this week. Is it going to be The Blueprint? Only time will tell.

Where do you want to see the formerly Sasha Banks in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.