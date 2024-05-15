30-year veteran comments on CM Punk saying Tony Khan is not a boss: “I kind of believe it”

A 30-year veteran shared his views on CM Punk's assessment of Tony Khan as a boss. The star in question is indie legend Homicide.

The Best in the World was terminated from All Elite Wrestling by Tony Khan following a physical altercation with Jack Perry during All In 2023. The Second-City Saint did not mince words about his experience in AEW and of working with the promotion's head honcho. Punk claimed that Khan was a nice guy but "not a boss" during his explosive interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year.

Veteran wrestler Homicide recently weighed in on the topic during an interview with Piers Austin. The former ROH World Champion, who has been longtime friends with CM Punk, tried to elaborate on the Chicago native's comments by suggesting that Punk's statements contrasted Tony Khan's amicable conduct as an employer to that of Vince McMahon's more aggressive style of doing business.

"But Tony (Khan), look, I’m a friend of CM Punk. A lot of people always put — I don’t see it. I don’t, but I got close friends telling me. Alright, it is what it is. I’m minding my business. To me, Punk is a great guy. He made a comment that he’s not a boss. That he’s a great guy and mind you, when he said that, meaning he’s not aggressive like Vince McMahon, after the whole push that happened but, if you’re a boss, you need to be aggressive, but it’s not about friendship, it’s about business."

The Urban Legend added:

"Nothing personal and I think Tony Khan is more friendly, more friends. He is a cool guy, he is, but I don’t see him as a very aggressive boss. Maybe he is. I don’t know him very well, but the way I see it, he is a cool guy and what Punk said, I kind of believe it. He’s a cool guy, but he’s not a boss. Meaning, he’s not an aggressive human being. It’s hard to explain but he’s not that kind of guy." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Homicide himself appeared on AEW television in 2021 when he aided Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston during their Lights Out battle against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer on Rampage: Grand Slam.

How AEW and Tony Khan responded to CM Punk's comments

Soon after CM Punk made several scathing remarks about AEW on The MMA Hour, The Young Bucks aired video footage of his brawl with Jack Perry on Dynamite, tying it narratively to their ladder match against FTR at Dynasty 2024.

The two teams competed for the AEW World Tag Team Titles in a brutal matchup, with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson emerging as the victors with help from a returning Perry.

The Scapegoat soon joined the ranks of The Elite, with the heel faction seemingly looking to take control of the promotion after having taken out Tony Khan last month.

It remains to be seen whether Team AEW can beat The Elite in an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2024.

