AEW star WWE is reportedly interested in signing sends a message to Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill seems to be building up to a blockbuster debut in WWE, and the star has drawn many eyes for more than just her appearance. It remains to be seen if another AEW star will follow her into WWE, but Ricky Starks seems to be closely watching her.

Cargill shocked fans not too long ago when it was revealed that she parted ways with AEW. Many believed she'd have stuck with the promotion after they initially introduced her, but she's since gone on to sign with WWE, and fans already think she's being portrayed much better.

Jade Cargill recently posted a new picture that's already turned many heads, including AEW's Ricky Starks. The Absolute star notably commented on her post with a couple of emojis.

You can check out Cargill's picture and Starks' response HERE.

Expand Tweet

According to a report from BWE last month, WWE has been interested in signing Ricky Starks once his contract expires. It's believed that Starks' contract with AEW will expire by the end of this year, which will open a brief window for the star to potentially follow Jade Cargill into WWE.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Thunder Rosa had an interesting reaction to Jade Cargill's portrayal in WWE

Thunder Rosa has not been seen on AEW television since Collision was teased. However, a recurring injury has kept her out of action for almost a year. However, many fans are worried about whether she'll receive a good push once she returns, and perhaps La Mera Mera was also concerned.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa praised Cargill's portrayal in WWE and how she hopes to be treated the same way if she ever went to another promotion.

"I want to give a shout-out to Jade Cargill. She looked like a million dollars again," Rosa said. "She's all in my feed, all up in my feed. Like if I go to somewhere else, I want to be treated like that; like a superstar." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Expand Tweet

La Mera Mera also expressed how excited she is to see Cargill make her in-ring debut in WWE. It remains to be seen if she'll continue on in AEW or if she's already taken by Jade's portrayal in WWE, and looking to be better represented elsewhere.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here