Former world champion drops a potential hint about signing with AEW 

A former world champion has seemingly hinted at potentially signing with AEW. The star is none other than Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin is no stranger to the Jacksonville-based promotion on a few occasions. He was part of the inaugural Forbidden Door event as well.

Recently, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the former IWGP Tag Team Champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, collectively known as Aussie Open, were officially All Elite.

"They're one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it's official: Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro + @DUNKZILLADavis are ALL ELITE! Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and get well soon, Mark Davis! Congratulations #AussieOpen!" Tony Khan tweeted.

During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the Aerial Assassin shared his thoughts on potentially signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He mentioned that he was happy for his friends. Ospreay also mentioned that his door is always open if Tony Khan wants to offer him a contract.

“They know my situation & I gotta do what’s best for me, but weather nothing changes or everything changes. If they ever needed me, my door will always open to them,” Will Ospreay said.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow I asked Will Ospreay if Aussie Open signing with AEW would pursuade him to sign there as well:



A recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio claims that Ospreay will be making an appearance on the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to work with Will Ospreay after seeing him in AEW

A multi-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T recently appreciated Ospreay during an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

The veteran mentioned that he enjoys watching the Aerial Assassin wrestle and thus would like to work with him sometime in the near future.

"I'll tell you right now, if Will Ospreay came to the United States, I'd love to work with that kid because, I think he could, I don’t know, he's probably making big money right now, but I just think, over here in the states, I think he could really be a big star," Booker T said. [H/T Fightful]

Booker T also revealed that he spoke with the former IWGP World Champion regarding the same.

