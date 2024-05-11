"He is already planning his WWE return," "Come back to WWE" - Fans react to AEW star revealing his contract expiry date

AEW has signed many free agents in 2024 amid all of this Bryan Danielson recently revealed that his current contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire soon. The wrestling world reacted to the same and some fans stated that they would like to see back in the WWE.

Bryan Danielson joined AEW in 2021 and the veteran has become one of the key members in the promotion ever since. The American Dragon oversees some of the creative duties within the company and has the majority of the control over AEW Collision's booking.

Speaking on the Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Bryan Danielson revealed that he's aiming at the WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view to be his last match as a full-time performer. The veteran also noted that his current contract is set to run out before the All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in August 2024.

"The big one is Wembley [that is left on my wrestling checklist]. I wanna make it to Wembley. My contract actually expires before Wembley. But I wanna make it to Wembley… I’m not sure if I’ll make it, but one thing that would be a nice way to kind of close everything out for me is to do my last match as a full-time wrestler at WrestleDream at the Tacoma Dome," said Danielson.

Fans reacted to Danielson's comments and some stated that the latter might be planning his WWE return.

Some fans were not ready to see Bryan retire and hoped that the veteran would likely stay with All Elite Wrestling:

"I can't imagine weekly wrestling without the Dragon. But what a career man, one of the best ever to do it," a fan tweeted.

"I hope he stays with AEW and just gets paid for every match he works and maybe that leaves a door open for Indy bookings," another tweeted.

"Danielson we need you for another 25 years please dont," a fan stated.

It will be interesting to see the decision The American Dragon makes about his professional wrestling future.

AEW star Bryan Danielson believes Will Ospreay is the best wrestler in the world

The American Dragon Bryan Danielson went toe-to-toe with Will Ospreay at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. The Aerial Assassin defeated Danielson in a hard-hitting bout. Before the match, Bryan Danielson had some encouraging words to say about Ospreay.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of AEW's inaugural pay-per-event, Bryan Danielson claimed that Will Ospreay is the best professional wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans.

"(Ospreay's) obviously always been dynamic, but now he’s putting together the entire package of what a modern professional wrestler should embody. He has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants. There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard. When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy."

Bryan Danielson is set to join Team AEW (FTR & Eddie Kingston) to face The Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) in the Anarchy of Arena match at the Double or Nothing on May 6, 2024, in Las Vegas.