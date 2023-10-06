"You know it's way more than that" - Wrestling veteran does not believe Adam Copeland's narrative of signing with AEW

AEW signed one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling earlier this week, Adam Copeland, and a wrestling veteran is not behind his signing.

The veteran in question is WCW veteran Konnan, who stated that Adam Copeland revealed less information about his signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The Rated-R Superstar made his AEW debut at WrestleDream, coming to the aid of Darby Allin and Sting.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan gave his thoughts on Adam Copeland's contract with AEW.

"I was reading this interview where Adam said, 'It was really a quick thing, they hadn't reached out to me until nine days before I got there.' In the interview, he said, 'I always kept in contact with Christian and FTR and they'd ask me stuff like how's it over there and I would say how's it over there?' You know it's way more than that." [From 02:56 to 03:35]

Konnan believes Tony Khan is taking a major risk by pushing Bryan Danielson in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently criticized Tony Khan for pushing former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson too hard in AEW.

On a recent edition of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Konnan spoke about Bryan Danielson and stated that Tony Khan could lose a valuable guy.

"I mean, I don't think that he would risk it (or) his wife would let him risk it. Why would Tony risk it ? Because he's going to lose a valuable guy. You could just have him out there and be a manager until he gets better. You know, manage YUTA, Daniel Garcia, somebody. You know what I'm saying. And maybe, ain't appear until he gets better.

"Because I remember that I had seen this tweet. It was about him and CM Punk wanting to come to Mexico. Remember that tweet ? And so I asked him when he came to San Diego, 'Would you like to come to Mexico?' and he goes, 'Yeah, you know just hit me up." But then, he broke his forearm, right? And from what I heard, he wasn't still a hundred percent I don't know if he's healed since then but yeah," Konnan said.

