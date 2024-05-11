"You never made a dime for the company," - Kenny Omega responds after top AEW star says he has lost respect for him

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently responded to Will Ospreay's comments.

The Aerial Assassin and The Cleaner have locked horns many times before. Their most recent encounter was at the 2023 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, where Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship.

In a recent appearance at the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Will Ospreay openly stated that he does not like Kenny Omega as a human being and has lost all respect for the latter. The former NJPW star also accused Omega of always looking down on him.

Speaking on his recent Twitch stream, Kenny Omega responded to Will Ospreay's comments and claimed that The Aerial Assassin can never reach his level.

"He’s pretty good, but he never will be me. Here’s the thing, that guy[Will Ospreay] goes around talking a lot of mean s*** about yours truly, well that’s easy to do when I’m down and out.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay fires back at Omega in the future.

AEW star Kenny Omega praises Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was the longest reigning WWE Champion of the modern era, holding the title for 1300+ days. The Tribal Chief lost the title at WrestleMania XL to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Speaking on a Twitch stream, Kenny Omega praised Roman Reigns and claimed that he was one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time.

"So I have the utmost respect for Roman. I think he was the one of the greatest WWE champions that you just wanted to see someone win the belt off of, which is very important. It’s important to wanna see your champion hold the belt, but it’s also important to have a champion where you can’t wait until someone just actually takes it off of 'em, you know what I mean? So I think in that regard, he was one of the greatest." [H/T: PostWrestling]

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE TV ever since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief fits into the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa on SmackDown.