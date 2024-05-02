Jujutsu Kaisen's cyclical nature sets up Kenjaku's comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its conclusion and there are a lot of different theories going around about how it could end, although one issue some fans are having is whether Kenjaku is going to make a comeback or not. One of the two main villains of the series, Kenjaku had a comedic battle with Takaba and was then murdered by Yuta Okkotsu when the latter caught him off guard, but there are some hints suggesting that he could return.

A lot of fans have pointed out that Jujutsu Kaisen has been having a cyclical nature throughout the story, which is something that the character of Kenjaku could also be a part of. While on paper this might not sound very convincing, there are some elements that could confirm this and thus give one of the two villains of the series a much more fitting end.

This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining the possibility of Kenjaku coming back to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The theory starts by stating that the series has had a cyclical nature, which goes back to the events of volume 0, with Yuta Okkotsu murdering Suguru Geto's body and Miguel stalling the strongest sorcerer in the world, just like the events in the series' first storyline. This theory points out that Kenjaku has one running cyclical nature to his character - his struggle with the Six Eyes user.

Master Tengen stated that Kenjaku was defeated twice by the Six Eyes user throughout his centuries as a sorcerer and even goes as far as saying that the villain died twice, but managed to come back to life. That is further highlighted by the fact that the Six Eyes were connected to a powerful sorcerer known as Sugawara, who is an ancestor of Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo.

Considering that Yuta is a descendant of a Six Eyes user and Kenjaku has managed to survive these events in the past, there is a chance that he could come back. Most fans assume that could come true if Sukuna is defeated and the merger somehow brings Kenjaku back to life.

What Kenjaku's return could mean for the story

Kenjaku in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

While there could be ways for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga to bring back Kenjaku, there should be a discussion on whether this is the right way to go for his character and the series as a whole.

This is most likely a direct result of how mixed his final outing against Takaba and Yuta was, with a powerful and intelligent sorcerer dying because he was distracted by a comedy sketch by the former's Cursed Technique.

However, Ryomen Sukuna has proven to be a formidable villain and obstacle for the sorcerers to overcome, so it would be difficult to see another antagonist as the final boss of the story. A lot of people have brought up the fact that the merger could be a whole new antagonist to defeat, although that could also be very divisive.

Final thoughts

This new Jujutsu Kaisen theory mentions that Kenjaku could come back because of the cyclical nature of the series. That is because he has fallen to descendants of the Six Eyes throughout his many centuries of life, so there is a chance he could do that yet again in some shape or form.

