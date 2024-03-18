Trapezium anime film's new trailer reveals additional cast and more

Monday, March 18, 2024 saw Flag Pictures reveal the main trailer and poster of the Trapezium anime film, as well as additional cast and staff set to join the upcoming movie project. The main trailer also previewed the film’s theme song, revealing its title, composer, and who will perform the theme for the film.

With the film’s release date having been previously announced, this is essentially the last information on the Trapezium anime film which fans were missing out on. Likewise, it’s also likely to be the last major bit of news on the film prior to its premiere in Japanese theaters on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The Trapezium anime film project serves as a theatrical anime adaptation of author Kazumi Takayama’s original novel of the same name, first released from April 6, 2016 to August 6, 2018. The novel was originally serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Da Vinci book and manga news magazine, before later being published with cover art by illustrator Tae in November 2018.

Trapezium anime film enlists comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura and more to join production’s cast

Likely the main highlight of this latest news on the Trapezium anime film is the casting of idol group JO1 member Shoya Kimata and comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura in roles for the film. The two will respectively play Shinji Kudo and Shuichi Itami. Uchimura is best known as a member of the comedy duo Utchan Nanchan.

The main trailer for the film also revealed and previewed its theme song, “Nanmonai feat. Hoshimachi Suisei, sakuma.” The title translates to “It’s Nothing.” The song will be performed by VTuber Hoshimachi Suisei, with MAISONdes credited with the theme song itself. The film also has several newly announced staff, including:

Chief Animation Director: Rio, Kerorira

Costume Design: Masako Itou

Prop Design: Yōko Kubara, Koji Watanabe, Akane Itoda

2D Design Works/Special Effects: Mutsumi Saitō

Art Director: Seiki Tamura

Color Design: Kazuko Nakajima

Compositing Director of Photography: Yoshihiro Sekiya

3D Director: Katsuaki Miyaji

Editing: Akinori Mishima

Starry Sky Photography Cooperation: KAGAYA

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Masahiro Shinohara is directing the film at CloverWorks, with Koji Masunari supervising the film. Yuuko Kakihara is writing the script, with Rio designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama composing the music. Aniplex is set to distribute the film. There is currently no news on any planned international release for the film as of this article’s writing.

The film follows the 10 years of Yu Higashi, a high school girl, who aims to be an idol. To do so, she sets four restrictive rules for herself: she won’t be active on social media, she won’t have a boyfriend, she won’t stand out in school, and she will make friends with beautiful girls from the north, south, east, and west.

