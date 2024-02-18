Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens sends sweet birthday wishes to Hollywood icon Paris Hilton 

Vanessa Hudgens is a beloved figure for many in Hollywood and she took the time to send a happy birthday to the iconic Paris Hilton on Instagram. Taking to her IG stories, Hudgens posted a photo of the two captioned:

"Happy Birthday love"

Vanessa Hudgens wishes Paris Hilton a happy birthday

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hudgens has been busy of late, and it has been a busy few months for her. After marrying Cole Tucker, now a shortstop for the Seattle Mariners, in December, Hudgens has kept her fans up to date with her life on IG.

Vanessa Hudgens attended One&Only One Za'abeel's opening party

The opulent One&Only One Za'abeel resort opened last weekend and a star-studded crowd gathered. A performance from Jennifer Lopez headlined the night, which also saw Idris Elba DJ. Mark Ronson, Naomi Campbell and Angelababy were among the many celebrities in attendance, and Hudgens shared snaps of her evening on IG:

"Had such a magical time making new friends and celebrating the opening of the One&Only One Za’abeel. What a stunning place✨♥️"

Hudgens is also in the news of late as she stars in "French Girl" with Zach Braff, a love triangle rom-com that has recently been released.

Given the amount Vanessa Hudgens seems to squeeze into her schedule, self-care is important and Hudgens shared a message on IG saying the same:

"All you need is love. Especially self love. Take today to be extra kind to yourself. Love on you. Tell yourself everything you love about you, celebrate yourself and your resilience, accept the things we cannot change.

"Romanticize life and Celebrate all that you are. Make it a habit and that’s what you attract. It’s gotten me to where I am today and im so grateful for it all. Happy love day ♥️"

2024 is certainly shaping up to be a big year for Hudgens, and it will be interesting to see what else is in store for her. Given that her husband has signed a minor league deal with the Mariners, the married couple could be on the way to a banner year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.