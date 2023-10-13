In Photos: 6X NBA All-Star Joel Embiid switches courts by rocking Bryce Harper jersey at Phillies Game

Joel Embiid, a basketball star from Cameroon who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, was spotted cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies and their star first baseman Bryce Harper at Citizens Bank Park. Embiid was spotted wearing a pine-stripe Harper jersey. The six-time NBA All-Star Embiid enjoyed himself and had a true fan moment while interacting with the audience.

Real recognizes real

Harper made the quickest recovery of any MLB player from surgery — a 160-day recovery from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Both Harper and Embiid have a similar level of affection for the city they play for. On September 20, 2023, Harper wore socks in the Philadelphia Eagles' emerald-green color to show his support for the NFL team from his hometown. The 76ers MVP Embiid was recently spotted wearing a Phillies jersey in a similar way.

"Just when I thought I couldn’t love Bryce Harper more than I already do I see he’s wearing Eagles socks with his Phillies uniform. Love that man. Go Birds (and Phils)" - Brookie425

"Our MVP taking a page out of the Bryce Harper Philly playbook & we absolutely love to see it" - JoshReynolds24

Bryce Harper & Joel Embiid - Star Athletes

Both Embiid and Harper have shown themselves to be exceptional athletes. The 7-foot Embiid has been named to the All-NBA Team five times and the All-NBA Defensive Team three times. The 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons saw Embiid become the first center to lead the NBA in scoring along with the first center to score over 30 points per game for the entire regular season. He was also among the first foreign players to accomplish the feat.

Harper, on the other hand, shared the NL lead in home runs in 2015 and earned the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. At age 22, he was the youngest MLB player to win the award along with being selected as the NL Most Valuable Player for 2015 by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.