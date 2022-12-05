The Baltimore Orioles have signed utility player Franchy Cordero to a minor league contract. After a season where the Orioles surprised the baseball world, the organization continues to add talent in the hopes of reaching the playoffs. The Orioles are loaded with highly rated young prospects. Signing Cordero is a shrewd move for a club in need of experienced hitters.

Franchy Cordero can play in the outfield or the inflied. He is known for his ability at the plate. The Dominican slugger has yet to prove himself in the majors, but a move to Baltimore could help reignite his career.

MLB insider Jared Carrabis shared his thoughts on Cordero in his latest Tweet:

"He’s either gonna hit 50 home runs next year or one singular home run. There will be no in between," said Carrabis

Carrabis describes Cordero as a player that swings for the fences. He is a hit-or-miss batter who will most likely rack up a huge number of strikeouts.

"He's either gonna hit 50 home runs next year or one singular home run. There will be no in between. And he will play some of the worst defense you've ever seen. Absolute A++ teammate, though." - Jared Carrabis

Baltimore finished the 2022 season with an 83-79 season. They exceeded expectations considering they had the second-lowest payroll and played in one of the toughest divisions in baseball.

With one of the best farm systems in the majors, the Orioles have a lot to be excited about. The club is only a few players away from becoming serious contenders in the American League.

Franchy Cordero previously played with the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Kansas City Royals

Franchy Cordero looks on during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park

Cordero has posted 21 home runs and 74 RBIs over 227 MLB games. The left-handed hitter has a .221/.290/.676 career slash line.

Last season was considered a career year for Cordero. He played in a career-high 84 games with the Boston Red Sox. During that stretch, he posted eight home runs and 29 RBIs. Cordero, however, struck out in over 38% of his at-bats.

Jamie Gatlin @JamieGatlin17



#DirtyWater | #RedSox



Franchy Cordero stays hot with his third home run in his last six games.

"Franchy Cordero stays hot with his third home run in his last six games." - Jamie Gatlin

The Orioles will take all the help they can get at this stage. After losing Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros, they are in desperate need of a power bat. Franchy Cordero could be a catalyst for an offense that is young and hungry to prove itself.

