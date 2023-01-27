The Boston Red Sox are discussing a deal to acquire free-agent catcher Roberto Perez. The team had already signed Jorge Alfaro on a minor league deal, and they also picked up Caleb Hamilton off of waivers. But the organization is looking to add another catcher to the mix.

Perez only played in 21 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. His season ended early in May as he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury. The 31-year-old slashed .233/.333/.367 in those 21 games before his injury.

Sox have Reese McGuire, Connor Wong, Jorge Alfaro in the mix already.

Perez has spent nine years in the league, spending his first eight years with the Cleveland Guardians. With the Guardians, he was a .206 hitter with 53 home runs. While his offensive numbers are nothing to call home about, his glove is. In 2019, he was named the Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year.

Boston Red Sox fans aren't too pleased to hear their team is going after Perez. They don't want a catcher who struggles at the plate. They want the team to go after someone who is going to move the needle for them in 2023.

"Wrong Perez," one fan tweeted.

"Bargain shopping for former Pirates players," another fan tweeted.

Some fans were hoping that this was Salvador Perez instead of Roberto Perez. But Salvador Perez is not a free agent. He signed a four-year deal with the Kansas City Royals in 2021.

Trying to acquire another catcher doesn't make any sense to these fans. The team has much bigger holes to fill than adding another backstop.

It's been a rough offseason for the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

It's been an offseason to forget for the Boston Red Sox. They lost their All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres. A couple of weeks later, they learned they might be without Trevor Story for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Story had an internal bracing procedure done on his right elbow roughly two weeks ago. There's no timetable for his return. Some have rumored that he may not play at all this season. Look for Christian Arroyo and Kike Hernandez to cover second base and shortstop while Story is away.

The Red Sox can't afford to lose Story for a full season as they try to compete in the tough American League East, especially now that Bogaerts is gone. It may be another disappointing year for Boston fans.

