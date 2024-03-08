“Can’t wait to be back” - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens to host Oscar Red Carpet show with Julianne Hough of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Former Rookies ballplayer Cole Tucker's wife and Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens are all set to host the Oscar red carpet show alongside Julianne Hough of 'Dancing with the Stars' on March 10 at 6:30 PM EST. Hudgens shared an excerpt of the same on his Instagram story. The caption on the story read:

"Can't wait to be back and with my girl @jukeshough. See you on the carpet" - vanessahudgens

Screenshot from Vanessa Hudgen's story on Instagram

For the first time, Hough is presenting the official Oscar pre-show alongside Hudgens, who has done it for the past three years in a row. The 30-minute programme will showcase the nominees, performers, and presenters while providing viewers with a multi-angle perspective of the Hollywood Dolby Theatre red carpet arrivals.

The programme will feature live interviews with presenters and nominees, behind-the-scenes looks at the Governors Ball afterparty, and previews of the awards event.

In addition to Davis and Johnson, Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan, who are reporting at the Oscars for the first time, will be covering the biggest awards function night in international cinema history. Alongside them will be veteran ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly and ABC News contributors Kelley Carter and Mike Muse.

Variety's senior awards editor Clayton Davis and celebrity stylist Joe Zee, who will also be present, will do their part in covering the event as usual.

Vanessa Hudgens will be coming back to the limelight and stardom after a much-needed hiatus since it has been a roller coaster ride for her and her husband, Cole Tucker, in the past 2-3 months.

Hudgens married Tucker in an extravagant affair in Mexico in front of all his friends and families. She took a break from her daily affairs and concentrated on her health and mental well-being. But now she is ready to host the red carpet show at the Oscars for the fourth time in a row.

"I'm so grateful" - Vanessa Hudgens on finding Cole Tucker after split with actor Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens expresses gratitude for her husband, Cole Tucker, and the path that led her to him.

In the most recent episode of the "She Pivots" podcast, the 35-year-old High School Musical alum stated that she finally found Cole Tucker as a result of her most recent breakup with Hollywood actor Austin Butler, whom she dated for nine years, from 2011 to 2020.

"The breakup catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married. The right person, which I'm so grateful for. Because he's just the most supportive, real understanding human being that I've ever met." - Vanessa Hudgens on finding the right person in Cole Tucker

