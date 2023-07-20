Fact Check: Did a stadium fire delay Fred McGriff’s Braves debut? Exploring Hall of Famer’s bizarre start in Atlanta

Fred McGriff had an incredibly successful career in the MLB, finding himself enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a result of his performances on the field. Known as "Crime Dog", McGriff was an electric first baseman that made his way around the MLB, starring for a total of six different franchises over his 19-year career.

His MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays during the 1986 season may have been the most memorable beginning with a squad for Fred McGriff. However, if there was a contender for second place, one would assume it was in 1993 prior to his first game with the Atlanta Braves.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL

theathletic.com/4698338/2023/0… Fred McGriff heads into Hall of Fame almost 30 years to the day after slugger ‘lit a fire’ under #Braves on an unforgettable night in Atlanta, when Crime Dog arrived to steer their surge in The Last Great Pennant Race

"Fred McGriff heads into Hall of Fame almost 30 years to the day after slugger ‘lit a fire’ under #Braves on an unforgettable night in Atlanta, when Crime Dog arrived to steer their surge in The Last Great Pennant Race" - @DOBrienATL

Halfway through the 1993 season, McGriff was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Vince Moore, Donnie Elliott, and Melvin Nieves. The veteran slugger was acquired to provide a spark to the Atlanta Braves, and let's just say that it was literally the case.

Prior to his debut with the Braves, during batting practice Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium caught fire. The players could do nothing but stop and stare as the smoke and flames came out of the window of the pressbox, creating one of the most unforgettable moments in the club's history.

Atlanta Braves @Braves



“Behind the Braves Presents: The Day the Braves Caught Fire” tells the story of that day through the… pic.twitter.com/0q3dK2wwYS July 20, 1993: One of the wildest days in Braves history unfolds as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium catches on fire moments before Fred McGriff is slated to make his debut.“Behind the Braves Presents: The Day the Braves Caught Fire” tells the story of that day through the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"July 20, 1993: One of the wildest days in Braves history unfolds as Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium catches on fire moments before Fred McGriff is slated to make his debut. “Behind the Braves Presents: The Day the Braves Caught Fire” tells the story of that day through the memories of the players & broadcasters who were there!" - @Braves

According to reports, the fire started after a can of Sterno was left unattended in a suite two hours before the game was set to begin. For those who don't know was Sterno is, it is a can of ethanol that is used to heat buffet serving dishes. Someone left the fire burning, eventually spreading across several other booths, including the radio booth. The fire led to roughly $1.5 million in damages.

Fred McGriff did provide the Braves with more than a memorable story surrounding his debut

Fred McGriff enjoyed a successful tenure with the Atlanta Braves, spending five seasons with the club. Through his 636 games with the club, "Crime Dog" produced a dazzling .293 batting average with 130 home runs and 446 RBIs, while also being selected to the All-Star Team on three different occasions.

In 1995, McGriff helped the Braves win the World Series, which turned out to be the only one of his career. Thanks to a lineup that featured Fred McGriff and Chipper Jones, as well as one of the best pitching rotations (Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Steve Avery) of the 90s, the World Series made its way to Atlanta.

