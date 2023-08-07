With the San Diego Padres reportedly engaging in extension talks with superstar outfielder Juan Soto, his activity and behavior has gone under a microscope. It was reported recently that the team was interested in offering him an extension, and he shortly thereafter posted an interesting picture and caption to his Instagram story.

In the story, Juan Soto shared a quote he made long ago. He said:

"Since day one, they've made me feel like I'm home, and I feel good right here."

The timing certainly seems curious, as it seems as if he's reiterating his love for San Diego, the Padres and everything else right after he supposedly got an extension offer.

Juan Soto looking at massive extension from Padres

Juan Soto has been a superstar ever since he joined the league. After a brief hiccup in his first little while with the Padres, he has returned to form and been a force to reckon with. He was a driving force behind their run to the NLCS last year.

This year, while the team has been pretty underwhelming, Soto has been anything but. It's a contract year for him, and based on his talent and age, it wouldn't be a surprise if he got the biggest position player contract of all time (excluding Shohei Ohtani's contract for next year.

Juan Soto Contract Rumors

Soto has been one of the brightest young stars in the sport and the Padres will presumably want to keep him around for the future. They traded a haul for him, so they likely don't want him to walk for nothing after they opted to hold on to him at the deadline.

That means they'll be very motivated to extend him and keep him with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr and Xander Bogaerts for the foreseeable future. It seems as if that's something that Soto would be interested in, based on his comments and social media activity.