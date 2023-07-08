The week of July 10 is an exciting one to be a baseball fan. In addition to the MLB Draft kicking off on the 11th, fans will be treated to the league's annual Home Run Derby and All-Star Game on July 10 and 11 respectively.

To centralize the action, the league has established venues in Seattle for both events. The MLB's stars will take the diamond at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, while the draft will take place at Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks.

While the 93rd annual MLB All-Star Game is gaining loads of traction from fans and onlookers, at least one MLB insider will be more focused on the event taking place across the street.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I have a take. I’m more excited for the MLB Draft than the MLB All Star Game. There, I said it. I have a take. I’m more excited for the MLB Draft than the MLB All Star Game. There, I said it.

Barstool insider and Boston Red Sox superfan Jared Carrabis recently took to Twitter to outline the fact that he is more excited for the MLB Draft, than he is for the All-Star Game.

The 2023 Draft class is set to feature a host of talent. LSU is expected to produce the first two picks in outfielder Dylan Crews and pitcher Paul Skenes. Crews, however, has ruffled some feathers after suggesting he will be looking for a $10 million signing bonus.

MLB Draft @MLBDraft



Read more about how Dylan Crews, the potential top pick in the Draft, has made a difference in his community on and off the field: “If you took everything baseball away with Dylan, he’s still a remarkable human being.”Read more about how Dylan Crews, the potential top pick in the Draft, has made a difference in his community on and off the field: atmlb.com/3rgVVxU “If you took everything baseball away with Dylan, he’s still a remarkable human being.”Read more about how Dylan Crews, the potential top pick in the Draft, has made a difference in his community on and off the field: atmlb.com/3rgVVxU https://t.co/HobWw5qVmc

For the second time in three years, the first overall pick will belong to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Perhaps Carrabis is not interested because the Boston Red Sox will have to wait until the 14th pick to make their selection.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is expected to start on the mound for the AL, while Clayton Kershaw is rumored to be starting on the bump for the National League.

MLB Draft and MLB All-Star Game are both massive events to behold

While Jared Carrabis is likely looking to provoke with his comments, he raises an interesting question regarding which spectacle is actually better to watch. Thankfully, baseball fans will not need to choose, meaning that next week really will be the greatest time of the year to be a baseball fan.

