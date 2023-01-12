The San Diego Padres have added veteran right-handed hitter Nelson Cruz to their roster for 2023. After a series of high-profile signings over the previous six months, the Padres' contract for Cruz looks like a bargain. The 42-year-old designated hitter was signed to a one-year, $1 million deal.

Questions remain about Cruz's ability to perform at a high level. The power-hitting slugger will be entering his 19th season in the league. This will be his eighth different MLB team. While many are doubting the signing, there are others who believe this to be a shrewd piece of business by the Padres organization.

MLB podcaster Ben Verlander was the latest to add his views on the free agent signing.

Verlander seems to think this is a the move of the century. The Padres spent just a little over the league minimum to pickup a seven-time All-Star.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander The Padres signing Nelson Cruz for $1 million dollars might be the greatest deal in MLB history since the Yankees got Babe Ruth for $100,000 The Padres signing Nelson Cruz for $1 million dollars might be the greatest deal in MLB history since the Yankees got Babe Ruth for $100,000

Looking over Cruz's illustrious career, it is hard to doubt his talent. Since his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005, Cruz has gone on to play in over 2,000 MLB games. During that stretch, Cruz has 459 home runs, 1,302 RBIs and a lifetime .344 OBP over the regular season.

He has recorded 30 or more homers in eight different seasons, the last being in 2021 when he played with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.

Cruz made a name for himself with the Texas Rangers, where he helped guide the organization to two World Series. Unfortunately, for the Rangers, they lost both the 2010 and 2011 World Series.

While Cruz is an established and experienced hitter, it may be wise to hold off on making any comparisons to the Great Bambino. George Herman "Babe" Ruth is still regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the game.

"Nelson Cruz and the Padres agree on a 1-year deal, per @hgomez27" FOX Sports: MLB

Ruth's well-documented trade from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees changed the course of history and led to Boston's 86-year World Series championship drought. Ruth went on to win seven championships over his illustrious career. Cruz is yet to win one.

Overall, the Nelson Cruz pickup looks like a solid move for a Padres organization that is putting together a powerhouse in Southern California. The club will most likely use him as a DH. His ability to hit in clutch situations and playoff experience will be a valuable asset to the lineup later in the year.

