The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of MLB's greatest success stories in recent times. After being a post-season no show for more than a decade, fans have a renewed sense of faith in their club.

After a spectacular showing last season, the Phillies are in the thick of it again this season. After sweeping the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card Series, fans are hoping for a fall season full of baseball at Citizens Bank Park.

However, that enthusiasm was dampened after a popular Phillies fan page shared a startling infographic. If the claims are to be believed, the average ticket price for the the first game of the NLDS against the Braves was $262, higher than any other team.

"Cheapest ticket for each team’s first NLDS home game:" - Life of Philly fan

After the team made it all the way to the World Series last year, the franchise witnessed a strong uptick in local support. Although their season ended with a Fall Classic loss at the hands of the Houston Astros, fans were delighted to see the Phillies in the postseason for the first time since 2011.

However, many fans were unimpressed with the truly eye-watering prices of the NLDS games set to take place in Philly, and took to X to show their dissatisfaction. According to the Infographic, the Atlanta Braves have an average price of about $150 less than the Philadelphia Phillies.

With a payroll of $245 million, the Phillies are the richest National League team to have made the playoffs, and sport the fifth-highest payroll overall. Despite the economic argument for the high prices, fans do not seem very willing to let their home town team away with the apparent act of price-gouging.

Following their win against the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card Series, the Philadelphia Phillies will play a best-of-five set against the Braves. The first two games will take place in Atlanta, with Games 3 and 4 scheduled for October 11 and October 12 at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia Phillies' ticket prices reflect in the talent on the field

Signing shortstop Trea Turner to a massive $300 million, and being obligated to pay Bryce Harper about $30 million annually until 2031 likely does not help ticket prices. However, fans of the Philadelphia Phillies must remember that they are now taken seriously to an extent that could only be dreamed of a few short seasons ago.