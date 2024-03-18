"You love to see it" - MLB fans troll Josh Hader after Astros closer gives up back-to-back home runs against Marlins

Although talented, Josh Hader has become one of the most polarizing relief pitchers in the MLB. The former San Diego Padres closer shocked the baseball universe when he agreed to a record five-year, $95,000,000 deal to join the Houston Astros.

Much like Josh Hader himself, the Houston Astros have been one of the best clubs in the MLB over recent years, however, they are arguably the most polarizing franchise in the league. After it was announced that Hader was joining the Astros, a number of fans from across the league claimed that the two parties were perfect for one another.

This hate for Josh Hader has continued into Spring Training, with a number of baseball fans celebrating any time he struggles. Well, this came to fruition on Monday as the five-time All-Star gave up a pair of home runs against the Miami Marlins, sending social media into a frenzy.

Hader made headlines last season by saying that he would not pitch more than 3 outs for the San Diego Padres, something that his defectors have not forgotten. After giving up back-to-back home runs to Jake Burger and Jazz Chisholm Jr., a number of these fans said that Hader would need to take several days off to recover from the outing.

Others have said that it was simply nice to see the Houston Astros closer give up a pair of home runs against the Miami Marlins. These same fans have said that Hader is washed up and that the San Diego Padres made the right decision by not extending him to a massive contract.

Josh Hader has been at the forefront of a number of controversies throughout his career

After word that Hader refused to pitch extra innings for the San Diego Padres came out, it did not win him any new fans. That being said, Hader had previously seen his reputation hurt after a series of racist and homophobic social media posts were uncovered during his first All-Star Weekend.

Although Josh Hader has since apologized for the posts, it was a situation that a number of his haters have not forgotten. This is another reason why baseball fans have celebrated the back-to-back home runs that he gave up on Monday against the Marlins.

