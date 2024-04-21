WATCH: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne performs inspiring rendition of Miley Cyrus' 'It's the Climb' alongside teammates post-NCAA win

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is in a great place right now. She and the LSU Tigers gymnastics team are celebrating the program's first national championship win, a tremendous achievement for the history books.

Overcoming California, Utah and Florida at Fort Worth on Saturday had the team in understandably high spirits.

This was evident on the coach ride home, with Dunne and the team singing along to "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus. Dunne shared some clips on her Snapchat, while LSU gym took to Instagram with a video they captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It all comes back to The Climb."

Having climbed to the pinnacle of collegiate achievement, it remains to be seen whether Olivia Dunne will return to LSU for another year, which she is eligible for if she chooses.

Olivia Dunne faces a difficult decision regarding LSU return

With Olivia Dunne now having achieved the holy grail of college gymnastics, the decision over whether to return for another year has a new twist.

In a February TikTok, Dunne wrote:

"When the sport I've done for the past 18 years will come to an end in less than 2 months."

However, speaking in a March press conference, Dunne said:

“Yeah I’ve not decided if I’m coming back for a fifth year yet, I could but I haven’t really thought about it yet. I'm so focused on the end of this year and bringing home the national championship."

Now that the national championship has been won, the question of what more she could achieve at LSU is a relevant one. With over 13 million combined followers on social media, Olivia Dunne is extremely marketable, something businesses are well aware of.

As to whether Dunne could further raise her profile by staying another year is a matter of debate, and whether that plays into her decision is another matter.

Aside from LSU, Dunne's relationship with Paul Skenes has been in the headlines since it was confirmed in August 2023. Skenes, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, is playing to a very high standard with the Indianapolis Indians in Triple-A.

While there's yet to be a timeline for him to break into the MLB, Dunne and Skenes have been in different states due to their commitments, something Dunne mentioned on TikTok.

Given the myriad of factors involved in making this decision, it will be interesting to see if Olivia Dunne returns to LSU for one more year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback