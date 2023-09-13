5 landing spots for Brandon Ingram after he's rumored to decline signing extension with Pelicans

All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is unlikely to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans for a long time as it's been reported that he is not interested in signing an extension with the team this summer. According to sources, Ingram prefers to make a decision next summer.

Ingram was part of the package that made the Anthony Davis trade to the LA Lakers possible. Since then, he's improved his game and has been a solid source of production on the offensive end. This time, there's a huge chance that he's putting his career as his priority and reconsidering his loyalty to New Orleans.

"Multiple sources told The Times-Picayune that Ingram will wait until next summer before engaging in extension talks with the franchise that acquired him in the Anthony Davis trade four years ago," reports said.

5 Teams Who Could Acquire Brandon Ingram

That said, where could the Pelican potentially land next summer?

#5 Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans v Charlotte Hornets

There's a chance that the Pelicans would also be uninterested in singing the one-time All-Star to an extension next summer. With that, Brandon Ingram could get traded to the Charlotte Hornets,

The Hornets are lacking a go-to guy to pair with LaMelo Ball and Ingram could be their guy. To do this, however, they'll have to give up a ton of assets.

#4 Detroit Pistons

Similar to the Hornets' situation, the Detroit Pistons lack a player who could do most of the scoring. Acquiring Ingram could be something that the front office will have to explore down the line.

Plus, they have a new head coach, Monty Williams, which could be beneficial for Ingram as he can get him to his spots.

#3 Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes isn't getting any younger and the Sacramento Kings could start exploring a trade to replace him. Brandon Ingram could fit right into the team as he's a versatile scorer and can be valuable in big moments.

If the Kings do make the move, there's no knowing how unstoppable they'll be in the postseason.

#2 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks had a strong outing last season but fell short of their goal against the Miami Heat. Although they already have Jalen Brunson, it wouldn't hurt the team if they pursue Ingram and form a new Big 3.

Of course, the Knicks will have to let go of RJ Barrett. But if they want to make a case for themselves in the East, sacrifices have to be made.

#1 Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v New Orleans Pelicans

This might lean toward becoming impossible, but the Philadephia 76ers need new stars right now. The situation of James Harden and the uncertainty of Joel Embiid could be a sign that they need to get rid of the duo.

A blockbuster trade sending Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas with a few first-round picks could do the trick.

