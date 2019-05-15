76ers' Butler, Harris address impending free agency

Philadelphia 76ers duo Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris discussed their futures with the NBA team as they approach free agency.

Butler and Harris are expected to be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Both discussed their upcoming decisions when they met with reporters on Monday, one day after the 76ers fell to the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

"Hopefully I'll get a max contract anywhere I choose to go," Butler told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"You always want to be able to win, I think that's key for sure. You're looking at coaches, you're looking at the city. There's a lot that goes into it."

The 76ers acquired Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves in mid-November in exchange for a package centred around Dario Saric and Robert Covington.

Butler averaged 18.2 points in 55 regular-season appearances for Philadelphia and increased that number to 19.4 points per game in the playoffs.

"For me, as long as I got my people with me, they're happy, they're smiling and we're waking up knowing we're getting to work in an environment where we're having fun ... but I'm a long way away from that," Butler said. "I'm not too focused on that right now."

Philadelphia traded for Harris this season, as well, as they added him in a deadline deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 26-year-old has bounced around the NBA and has played for five teams in eight seasons, averaging 15.4 points while shooting 36.4 per cent from three-point range in 546 career games.

"There's only so many players that are super stable in the NBA, let's just be upfront with that," Harris said about his approach to free agency. "For me honestly, style of play is a huge thing. Culture. A chance to be able to win. Just being in the playoffs here and getting that feeling and seeing how bad that loss [to the Raptors] felt."

Harris has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.