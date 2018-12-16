Brown leads No. 25 Kansas State over Georgia State 71-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Barry Brown had 21 points and No. 25 Kansas State beat Georgia State 71-59 on Saturday night.

Brown scored the first eight points for the Wildcats and was key during a later 7-0 run. K-State let the Panthers hang around with 19 turnovers leading to 25 points as Georgia State again competed well with a Power Five school after wins over Georgia and Alabama this season.

Jeff Thomas led the Panthers with 13 points, Nelson Phillips had 11 and D'Marcus Simonds had 10.

Two Wildcats starters went down hurt. Dean Wade injured his right ankle with 13 minutes left, and Kamau Stokes injured his left ankle just a few minutes later. Neither returned, but Wade ended the game with 12 points and Stokes had 15.

K-State held a nine-point lead numerous times but couldn't put away Georgia State until late. The Wildcats were up 48-39 before the Panthers went on a 14-2 run with 10 minutes to go.

After Georgia State took a 53-50 lead, the Wildcats ended the game on a 21-6 run highlighted by 11 points from Brown, including a trio of 3s, and five points by Xavier Sneed.

Kansas State will hope that the injuries will not keep Wade and Stokes out for long as they play two games in the next seven days.

Georgia State is looking like it could be an upset threat if it makes the NCAA Tournament.

K-State will play its first weekday game in nearly a month when it hosts Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Georgia State hosts the UNC-Wilmington on Wednesday night.