Bucks, Lakers stretch winning streaks to 10

The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers extended their respective winning streaks to 10 games in the NBA on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo again led the Bucks in a 119-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo finished with a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds, while George Hill contributed 18 points off the bench.

The Bucks are 16-3 and have a 1.5-game lead atop the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers continued to pull clear atop the west after a 125-103 victory over the Washington Wizards.

Once again, Anthony Davis (26 points and 13 rebounds) and LeBron James (23 points and 11 assists) led the way for the 17-2 Lakers.

Doncic delights again as Embiid guides 76ers

Luka Doncic put on a show again, contributing 42 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Philadelphia star Joel Embiid finished with 27 points and 17 rebounds in the 76ers' 101-95 victory against the New York Knicks.

Trae Young had 49 points after going 16 of 28 from the field, but the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Indiana Pacers 105-104 in overtime.

Hassan Whiteside blocked his way into the Portland Trail Blazers' record books. Whiteside's 10 blocks in a 107-103 win over the Chicago Bulls was a franchise record.

Magic struggle

Orlando Magic's starters Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Khem Birch, Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz combined to go 16 of 49 from the field in a 90-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Anthony lifts Blazers

Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Trail Blazers' win.

