×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Embiid's status remains uncertain – 76ers coach Brown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    07 Mar 2019, 06:38 IST
Joel-Embiid-USNews-021019-ftr-getty.jpg
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's status for the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup with the Houston Rockets on Friday has yet to be determined, according to head coach Brett Brown.

Embiid has been dealing with knee soreness and the NBA All-Star will miss his seventh consecutive game when the 76ers face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, though, could make join Philadelphia for their trip to Houston.

"I hope so," said Brown. "But I'd be reckless to declare it official. I believe there's a chance that he may meet us in Houston."

Last week, Embiid said: "It's all about long-term preservation and making sure I'm ready not just for the playoffs, but also for the next 15 years.

Brown said the star did not "feel like he was ready to go" after returning to practice on Monday.

"He really does feel restricted with some of his movements," Brown said at the time. "There's a little bit of soreness I think still. You could see in this practice environment that he hasn't played for a while."

Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds this season. He is shooting 48.2 per cent from the field and 29.5 per cent from three-point range.

The 76ers will enter their clash against the Bulls fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-23 record. They have won five of their last seven games.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Butler's groin strain 'nothing significant' – 76ers coach Brown
RELATED STORY
Brown sad to see Fultz leave 76ers
RELATED STORY
76ers star Embiid not ready to go
RELATED STORY
Embiid's status against Warriors 'completely up in the air'
RELATED STORY
Sixers star Butler denies confronting coach Brown
RELATED STORY
Embiid to miss Pistons game for rest, coach Brown says
RELATED STORY
Redick hits 6 3-pointers, 76ers hold off Magic 114-106
RELATED STORY
Brown defends Butler: He didn't cross the line during film session
RELATED STORY
Struggles due to new offense with Butler – 76ers' Embiid
RELATED STORY
Sixers not 'concerned about' Embiid's left knee soreness
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us