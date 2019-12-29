Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss second straight game

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second consecutive game due to back soreness.

The Bucks will be without reigning NBA MVP Antetokounmpo for Saturday's clash against the Orlando Magic, the team announced.

Antetokounmpo sat out Milwaukee's 112-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday because of his back problem.

"He did some work earlier today and he is making progress. I think he is very close," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters pre-game on Saturday.

"Just not ready to go or not capable tonight. We'll hope that not playing tonight and another day without a game, he will return soon."

The Bucks are 5-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/M1gtMGAovS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 28, 2019

This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the league-leading Bucks (28-5).