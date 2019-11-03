Green and Russell sit out Warriors-Hornets clash as injuries mount

Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and D'Angelo Russell will not feature against the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA team confirmed.

Green injured his left index finger during Friday's 127-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs as the Warriors fell to 1-4 for the season.

And the struggling Warriors – who lost superstar Stephen Curry to a broken hand as Klay Thompson recovers from a serious knee injury – will be without Green for Saturday's visit of the Hornets in San Francisco.

"He's going to miss the next few games for sure," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "There's a torn ligament in the finger, but it's not something that should keep him out for a long time.

"But I just talked to [Warriors director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] about it, he said most likely the next few games."

Green played 34 minutes against the Spurs on Friday; and he has averaged 28.8 through the team’s first five games.

Warriors recruit Russell – who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant opted to swap teams via free agency – will also sit out Saturday's clash due to a sprained right ankle suffered in the loss to San Antonio.

"I just spoke with him, he's not going to play," Kerr said. "He's in a lot of pain this morning. He rolled his ankle, tweaked it last night, and it got worse overnight so he's out tonight."

On the absence of Green, Kerr added: "It's a huge challenge because he's one of the leaders on the team. With Steph not here last night it was really obvious that Draymond was the unquestioned leader of the group.

"At shootaround, during the game, at half-time, he's the one the players look up to. He's the one who's offering assistance and advice, and he's been great in that role. I'm really pleased with the way Draymond has handled himself and handled our young players.

"There's a reality to this situation that is difficult for everybody to deal with, but particularly a guy like Draymond who's so competitive, who's used to winning, who's known nothing but winning. So for him to set the emotion aside and understand he's got to help the young guys, he's been great. So without him on the floor, it just increases the challenge."