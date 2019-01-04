×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harden: Focus on my greatness, not my fouls

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    04 Jan 2019, 14:36 IST
JamesHarden - cropped
Houston Rockets guard James Harden

After hitting a stunning game-winning three-pointer against the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets star James Harden wants people to focus more on his "greatness" than his ability to draw fouls.

Reigning MVP Harden produced his fifth straight 40-point game as the Rockets overturned a 20-point deficit to defeat the Warriors 135-134 after overtime at Oracle Arena.

The six-time All-Star forced the additional period with a 30-foot step-back jump shot and sealed a sixth successive win for the Rockets by making a heavily contested effort from beyond the arc with 2.7 seconds remaining.

Harden leads the NBA in free throws attempted (11.1) and made (9.4) per game and prior to the match Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Harden was "changing the game" with the way he draws fouls.

Asked if he felt too much energy was spent on critiquing that aspect of his play, Harden said: "Exactly. I've got the total package. I get to the basket, I'm aggressive and I shoot my shot.

"Don't foul me on my jump shot and we won't have to talk about it. It's as simple as that.

"[People] talk too much about my fouls and not actually the greatness of what I'm doing out on the court. That's what we need to focus on."

Harden had 15 assists and 10 rebounds to go with his 44 points – his second straight triple-double – and the guard made no attempt to hide the depth of his self-belief.

Advertisement

"Through the roof," he said when asked about his current confidence levels.

"It's been like that and credit to my team-mates for making big shots, making big-time defensive plays. Clint [Capela] had a 20-20 game, Gerald [Green] came in and made some big-time shots.

"It was a total team effort and I just had to go out and do my part to the highest level."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said the Rockets had "lost our swagger" after a 1-5 start to the season, but, despite the absences of Chris Paul and Eric Gordon due to injury, Harden has no doubt the team are back on track after improving to 22-15.

"It's there for sure. One thing that's important too, we're guarding as a team, we're helping each other out offensively, we're making shots, we're moving, we're doing everything necessary for us to win," he said.

"You [have] got to continue to do that. It's a grind every single game. When we're not making shots we've still got to be aggressive offensively, take our shots and have that confidence and more times than not good things will happen."

Omnisport
NEWS
Harden scores 41, Rockets beat Pelicans 108-104
RELATED STORY
Harden rallies Rockets in OT to edge Warriors 135-134
RELATED STORY
Harden on Robertson comparisons: That's what I play for!
RELATED STORY
NBA: Manu Ginobili's Greatness
RELATED STORY
History-making Harden 'probably' better than ever
RELATED STORY
Harden 'not concerned at all' by Rockets' collapse
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 45, Rockets beat Celtics 127-113
RELATED STORY
Gentry on Harden's talent: He's the best iso player in...
RELATED STORY
Westbrook on Murray scuffle: He was in my way
RELATED STORY
If these basketballers played football who would they...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us