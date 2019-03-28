×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

He does whatever he wants - Kerr hails Durant efficiency

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    28 Mar 2019, 15:42 IST
KevinDurantcropped
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Steve Kerr hailed Kevin Durant as "one of the most efficient players ever" after the Golden State Warriors star produced the best shooting night of his career.

Durant went 12-for-13 from the field in a 118-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old also passed Glen Rice to go 25th on the NBA's all-time career three-point field goals made list.

Durant finished with 28 points as the Warriors improved to 51-23 at the top of the Western Conference and head coach Kerr was full of praise for the forward.

Kerr said: "The game's easy for Kevin. It just is. I don't think there's ever been anybody as skilled at his size in the history of the league, so he just does whatever he wants."

He added: "He does whatever he wants each game. I felt like he could have been 24-for-25 if he wanted, but he was distributing the ball and trying to get everybody involved.

"He was brilliant... Kevin is who he is. He's one of the most efficient players ever. He can get any shot he wants against any defense.

"So regardless of how somebody is playing us he can go get a shot and it's a good shot."

Omnisport
NEWS
Kerr raves about Durant after super efficient performance
RELATED STORY
Iguodala and Durant absence no excuse – Kerr
RELATED STORY
Kerr says Durant 'just doesn't feel like talking right now' amid Knicks links
RELATED STORY
Durant will be 'all right', says Warriors coach Kerr
RELATED STORY
Green & Durant rush to defend Cousins after Warriors bounce back
RELATED STORY
Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after friend's death
RELATED STORY
NBA: Draymond Green is the underrated Warrior
RELATED STORY
He's good at basketball – Kerr running out of superlatives for Curry
RELATED STORY
NBA Injury Report Week 22: Kevin Durant update, Lakers injury setback and more
RELATED STORY
The Kevin Garnett mold: A prototype for modern-day NBA forwards
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us