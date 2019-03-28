He does whatever he wants - Kerr hails Durant efficiency

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Steve Kerr hailed Kevin Durant as "one of the most efficient players ever" after the Golden State Warriors star produced the best shooting night of his career.

Durant went 12-for-13 from the field in a 118-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old also passed Glen Rice to go 25th on the NBA's all-time career three-point field goals made list.

Durant finished with 28 points as the Warriors improved to 51-23 at the top of the Western Conference and head coach Kerr was full of praise for the forward.

Kevin Durant (28 PTS on 12-13 FGM) and Steph Curry (28 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST) propel the @warriors in MEM!#DubNation 118#GrindCity 103



DeMarcus Cousins: 16 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST

Klay Thompson: 13 PTS

Jonas Valanciunas: 27 PTS, 13 REB pic.twitter.com/qAXjEEN8BI — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2019

Kerr said: "The game's easy for Kevin. It just is. I don't think there's ever been anybody as skilled at his size in the history of the league, so he just does whatever he wants."

He added: "He does whatever he wants each game. I felt like he could have been 24-for-25 if he wanted, but he was distributing the ball and trying to get everybody involved.

"He was brilliant... Kevin is who he is. He's one of the most efficient players ever. He can get any shot he wants against any defense.

"So regardless of how somebody is playing us he can go get a shot and it's a good shot."