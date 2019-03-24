×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Irving joins Celtics greats in record book, then questions team's strategy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24 Mar 2019, 07:26 IST
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

The Boston Celtics blew an 18-point lead in the final eight minutes in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, but Kyrie Irving notched an impressive milestone.

The Boston guard scored 31 points, his fifth straight game with 30 or more.

Only Larry Bird, Paul Pierce and John Havlicek have managed that feat for the Celtics.

It seemed the Celtics had the game well in hand and Irving would enjoy a nice 27th birthday present with the 30-point milestone.

But the feel-good atmosphere took a bad turn when the Hornets went on a 30-5 run to end the game en route to a 124-117 victory.

Hornets guard Kemba Walker led the way with 36 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Afterwards, Irving, who had his hands full defensively with the Hornets' All-Star guard, questioned the Celtics' defensive strategy.

"We should have probably trapped him a little bit more like every other team does in the league," Irving said (via the Boston Globe ).

"He torches us every time. It's no surprise."

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA 2018-19: Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons he will exit the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
Irving in no mood for media after Celtics loss
RELATED STORY
Celtics' Kyrie Irving on technical: If someone questions your manhood, you got no choice
RELATED STORY
Irving, Celtics survive late charge by Hawks in 129-120 win
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Sacramento Kings vs Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Irving leads Celtics past Knicks 128-100
RELATED STORY
Boston Celtics: Best Celtics Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Irving ruled out of Celtics-Kings clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us