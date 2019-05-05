It was weird – LeBron breaks silence on Magic Johnson's Lakers exit

LeBron James sustained an injury on Christmas Day

LeBron James labelled Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation "weird" as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar finally broke his silence.

Former Lakers president Johnson called an impromptu news conference before the team's final game of the season and announced he was stepping down last month.

Johnson cited the fact he could not be himself in his current position.

James – who left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers at the start of the season – discussed Johnson's sudden exit on Saturday.

"It was just weird for [Johnson] to just be like… 'Nah, I'm out of here'," James said on his HBO show "The Shop".

"And not even have [a heads-up] like: 'Hey, Bron… kiss my a**. I'm out of here'. I would have been okay with that. Like: 'Hey, Bron, it's Magic. kiss my a**; I'm gone'. It wasn't even that."

It was long rumoured James was unaware this was going to happen and his comments on "The Shop" confirm that.

"What do you mean [stepped down]?", James recalled telling business partner Randy Mims when he told him of the news. "Like, from out of his car? I'm like: 'Man, get the f*** out of my face. You're bulls******* me'."

It was a tumultuous season for the Lakers, who parted with head coach Luke Walton after missing the playoffs again.

The Lakers appear on the brink of hiring James' former coach with the Cavaliers Tyronn Lue, according to multiple reports.