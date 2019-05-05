×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It was weird – LeBron breaks silence on Magic Johnson's Lakers exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    05 May 2019, 09:14 IST
LeBronJames - cropped
LeBron James sustained an injury on Christmas Day

LeBron James labelled Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation "weird" as the Los Angeles Lakers superstar finally broke his silence.

Former Lakers president Johnson called an impromptu news conference before the team's final game of the season and announced he was stepping down last month.

Johnson cited the fact he could not be himself in his current position.

James – who left the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Lakers at the start of the season – discussed Johnson's sudden exit on Saturday.

"It was just weird for [Johnson] to just be like… 'Nah, I'm out of here'," James said on his HBO show "The Shop".

"And not even have [a heads-up] like: 'Hey, Bron… kiss my a**. I'm out of here'. I would have been okay with that. Like: 'Hey, Bron, it's Magic. kiss my a**; I'm gone'. It wasn't even that."

It was long rumoured James was unaware this was going to happen and his comments on "The Shop" confirm that.

"What do you mean [stepped down]?", James recalled telling business partner Randy Mims when he told him of the news. "Like, from out of his car? I'm like: 'Man, get the f*** out of my face. You're bulls******* me'."

Advertisement

It was a tumultuous season for the Lakers, who parted with head coach Luke Walton after missing the playoffs again.

The Lakers appear on the brink of hiring James' former coach with the Cavaliers Tyronn Lue, according to multiple reports.

Advertisement
LeBron disputes reported rift with Lakers front office
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers Trade: 3 Alternative options to Anthony Davis this summer
RELATED STORY
Four things the Lakers must do during the offseason to help them reach the promised land
RELATED STORY
'It was a dream come true for me' – Ball on playing with LeBron
RELATED STORY
Kerr doesn't approve of Walton's Lakers exit
RELATED STORY
LeBron to miss Lakers' clash with Warriors
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers: Decoding the mirage that is LA LA Land
RELATED STORY
Uncertain Future for LeBron James and his LA Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 24th: Russell Westbrook's leadership criticized, Luke Walton wasn't fired by Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
Lakers Rumors: Kemba Walker is the Lakers' most realistic target this summer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us