Jordan Clarkson joins Jazz in trade with Cavs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Utah Jazz's new signing Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson has joined the Utah Jazz, who have secured his services in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs accepted guard Dante Exum and two future second-round draft picks in exchange for the rights to Clarkson, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Jazz are sixth in the Western Conference at 18-12 and hope the 27-year-old can provide a boost to their bench scoring.

In the Eastern Conference, the Cavs are rebuilding and have a 9-21 record, though they have won three consecutive games.

The trade, which is the third in as many years between the two teams, was made official on Tuesday.

We have acquired guard Jordan Clarkson from Cleveland in exchange for guard Dante Exum and two future second round picks, pending the outcome of physicals.



https://t.co/gQIXIqh5k2 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 24, 2019

"The two draft picks Cleveland will receive are a 2022 second-round pick via San Antonio and a 2023 second-round pick via Golden State," confirmed the Cavs.

Clarkson's contract expires at the end of this season, while former number five overall pick Exum has two years left to run.