×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kerr hails 'ultimate weapon' Durant after Clippers demolition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27 Apr 2019, 13:50 IST
Durantcropped
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant

Steve Kerr hailed Kevin Durant's demolition of the Los Angeles Clippers as "one of the great performances I've ever seen in my life" after the Golden State Warriors moved into the Western Conference semi-finals.

Durant registered a post-season career-high 50 points in a 129-110 victory at Staples Center, sealing the series 4-2.

Warriors head coach Kerr was full of praise for Durant, who scored 38 points in the first half to set up a semi-final series against the Houston Rockets.

"It was one of the great performances I've ever seen in my life," Kerr said. "I've seen some good ones, been around some decent players.

"He just carried us these last couple of games of the series. He's the ultimate weapon because there's no defense for Kevin.

"No matter what anybody does, he can get a good shot. And he knew we needed him badly, and he just took over the game in the first half and set a great tone."

Durant felt he could have made a bigger contribution despite racking up half a century of points.

"I scored 50 points, but I missed some good shots tonight," said the small forward.

Advertisement

"I feel like I could've made a few more, but I felt great, I felt great. It was a fun game, for sure."

The Warriors and the Clippers start get their semi-final battle at Oracle Arena on Sunday.

 

Advertisement
Beverley spills! Kerr concerned after Durant ejection against Clippers
RELATED STORY
Durant showed who he is – Kerr
RELATED STORY
Durant needs to be more aggressive in playoffs - Kerr
RELATED STORY
He does whatever he wants - Kerr hails Durant efficiency
RELATED STORY
Kerr raves about Durant after super efficient performance
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: Should the league be grateful to the Los Angeles Clippers?
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 reasons why LA Clippers could eliminate Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction: Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game 3
RELATED STORY
Kerr backs Warriors star Curry to bounce back quickly
RELATED STORY
Iguodala and Durant absence no excuse – Kerr
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us