×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Knicks select Duke swingman RJ Barrett with No. 3 pick

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    21 Jun 2019, 06:01 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks selected Duke freshman swingman RJ Barrett with the third pick in the NBA draft Thursday night.

Barrett led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 22.8 points per game despite somewhat being overshadowed by flashier teammate Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick by New Orleans Pelicans. Barrett finished second behind Williamson for ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Rookie of the Year. Both were named to the All-ACC First Team, and the conference's all-freshman team.

The 6-foot-7, 202-pounder from Mississauga, Ontario, had been linked to the Knicks almost immediately after it was revealed at the draft Lottery on May 14 that New York had the third pick. However, in recent days, the Knicks had worked out Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland and North Carolina guard Coby White.

Still, for a New York squad which finished a league-worst 17-65, Barrett theoretically provides the Knicks with another young building block along with small forward Kevin Knox and center Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks selected Knox (No. 9) and Robinson (No. 36) in 2018t.

Barrett started in all 38 of Duke's games last season, playing a team-high 35.3 minutes per game. He shot .454% from the field, .308% from 3, and averaged 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.89 steals, and 0.42 blocks.

Plus Barrett has New York ties, despite growing up in the Toronto area. His father, Rowan Barrett, played four years (1992-96) at St. John's University before embarking on an overseas professional career,

New York also has a second round pick, No. 55.

Advertisement
Knicks select RJ Barrett with pick three
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft 2019: Picking RJ Barrett key for Knicks after Kevin Durant's Achilles injury
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Knicks should run with RJ Barrett post-lottery and avoid playing games 
RELATED STORY
Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 pick in NBA draft
RELATED STORY
Stop calling RJ Barrett a bust - here's why
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Shooting Guards in NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Friday, May 17th: Zion Williamson 'excited to play for Pelicans', Chicago Bulls want Terry Rozier and more
RELATED STORY
Top 3 small forwards in NBA Draft 2019
RELATED STORY
What the Knicks will do if they miss out on Zion Williamson
RELATED STORY
Duke freshmen Williamson, Barrett top AP All-America team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us