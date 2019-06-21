×
Knicks select RJ Barrett with pick three

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    21 Jun 2019, 05:34 IST
barrett-rj-06202019-getty-ftr.jpg
RJ Barrett

The New York Knicks selected RJ Barrett with the third pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He followed Duke team-mate Zion Williamson, who was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans at number one. The Memphis Grizzlies then took Murray State guard Ja Morant.

New York were "locked in" on the former Blue Devil despite hosting Darius Garland, who ESPN said the Knicks were seriously considering after a private workout on Wednesday.

Barrett had previously worked out with the Knicks and repeatedly said he wanted to be in New York.

"If that ends up and I'm still there at three, I'd love for [the Knicks] to take me," Barrett said during a recent interview. "This is the place I want to be, so I hope they draft me."

He averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists at Duke this past season. He struggled with his three-point shooting and hit just 30.8 per cent of his shots from beyond the arc, which impacted his draft stock.

The Knicks (17-65) finished the 2018-19 season with the worst record in the league and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

