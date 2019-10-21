Kuzma ruled out of Lakers' NBA season opener

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will miss the team's NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers due to injury.

A nagging foot injury means Kuzma will sit out Tuesday's season-opening clash with rivals the Clippers.

Last month, the Lakers announced that Kuzma suffered a stress reaction in his left foot while training with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup.

The Lakers initially said Kuzma would be out indefinitely during recovery, and he has ramped up his training as of late to prepare for 2019-20.

Frank Vogel gives an injury update on Kyle Kuzma and talks about when he'll decide on Opening Night starters. pic.twitter.com/bZGqFZ6S5A — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 20, 2019

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said: "Right now we're just talking about ramping up his activity and we’re not going to look past two days from now.

"We're going to try to increase his workload and activities this week and we'll see where we're at."

"There's still progression to be had," added Vogel. "He was very limited with what he did today, and it was all non-contact in limited duration. It's going to take some time for him to get his legs under him and build up to the point where he's playing live with contact, and then some time where we want to see him perform in that and respond well to that before we clear him to play."

Kuzma averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last season and is expected to be crucial to Los Angeles' success this year alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.