Lakers' Davis has no plans for load management ahead of return

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is not willing to follow in the footsteps of Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard and sit out games as the Los Angeles Lakers big man prepares for his return.

Davis sat out Wednesday's win over the lowly Golden State Warriors due to shoulder and rib soreness, but the Lakers star is set to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Much has been made about load management this season, with Leonard missing three games already in 2019-20 following his absence from the Clippers' loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

While the Lakers improved to 9-2 without Davis midweek, the star recruit has no plans for more rest.

"What, like, load management? No," Davis said on Friday. "Obviously, it's great [to win].

"If something comes up where somebody has to sit out, then fine, but I don't think anyone on this team is probably going to sit out."

He added: "Went through shootaround today. Felt good."

Davis had strapping on his right shoulder prior to the start of Tuesday's 123-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns and had tape on his ribs by the end of the match at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The six-time NBA All-Star played on after a blow to the ribs in the first quarter, before heading to the locker room to get taped up ahead of the final period.

X-rays taken after the game came back negative and Davis was re-evaluated again prior to being ruled out of the Warriors showdown.

"Not really much you can do but just let it heal," Davis told reporters. "I want to play. But obviously saying that, the training staff will probably be more reluctant to [let me play].

"If it's still bothering me a little bit, [they'll] have me sit out. Or if it's feeling good, I'm going to play ... Just to know that the way the team played when I sat out, I don't have to be in a rush to get back."

Davis has hit the ground running since arriving from the Pelicans in a blockbuster trade, averaging 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Lakers this season.

"It's super tough," Davis said. "It's a long season. It's early in the season. You don't want to continue to play through something and then it gets worse. So it's always sitting in the back of your head. But at the same time, you want to play.

"So you've got to listen to your body, be honest with the training staff and try to do what you can. Kind of do what's best for the betterment of the team."