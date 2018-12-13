×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lamb's jumper helps Hornets beat Pistons 108-107 in wild win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    13 Dec 2018, 08:38 IST
AP Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lamb hit a 22-foot jumper from the right wing with 0.3 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a late 10-point deficit for a wild 108-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Lamb's buzzer-beater did not come without controversy or drama.

As Lamb released the ball, Malik Monk ran off the Hornets' bench and onto the floor early to celebrate the made basket.

Officials reviewed the play and called one-shot technical on the Hornets for having six men on the court. The basket still counted. The Pistons made the technical free throw, but the ensuing long inbounds pass was intercepted.

Kemba Walker finished with a game-high 31 points and had nine assists and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who won their third straight and moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference — a half-game ahead of Detroit.

Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons, who have lost six in a row.

Trailing by 10 with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter, Walker put his team on his shoulders.

Walker scored 11 of the game's next 13 points to put the Hornets up 104-101 with 47 seconds left as part of a 13-0 run. Walker was 4 of 18 from the field in the first three quarters, but was 4 of 7 in the fourth.

Andre Drummond answered with a three-point play in the low post to tie the game with 35 seconds left, ending a six-minute scoring drought for the Pistons. Both teams missed opportunities before Lamb's score off a dish from Walker.

Advertisement

TIP-INS

Pistons: Reggie Jackson had 18 points for the Pistons. Detroit out-rebounded Charlotte 49-42.

Hornets: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist did not play for personal reasons. ... Team owner Michael Jordan sat at the end of the Hornets' bench. ... Charlotte got a big lift off the bench in the first quarter from Willy Hernangomez, who had nine points in final four minutes as the Hornets built a 37-25 lead.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Celtics on Saturday night.

Hornets: Host the Knicks on Friday night.

Associated Press
NEWS
Tony Parker has 24 points, Hornets beat Pistons 113-103
RELATED STORY
Walker, Lamb lead Hornets to 119-107 win over Knicks
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 4 highest-scoring games of Jimmy Butler's career
RELATED STORY
Walker scores 21, Hornets snap Nuggets' 7-game win streak
RELATED STORY
Butler, 76ers rally without Embiid, beat Pistons 117-111
RELATED STORY
Mills jumper keeps James and Lakers winless
RELATED STORY
Kidd-Gilchrist's return helps Hornets beat Bucks 110-107
RELATED STORY
Butler scores 38 points in Sixers win, LeBron...
RELATED STORY
Towns has 35 points, Timberwolves beat Hornets 121-104
RELATED STORY
Nets beat Raptors in OT to end 8-game skid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us