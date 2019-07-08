LeBron James presents Lakers' number 23 jersey to Anthony Davis

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 08 Jul 2019, 19:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James

LeBron James marked a new Los Angeles Lakers era on Sunday night with a ceremonial passing of his number to new team-mate Anthony Davis.

Lakers star James posted a picture on Instagram of the pair holding a Lakers number 23 jersey with Davis' name on the back, with the accompanying caption reading, "Officially a Laker!!"

Davis has worn 23 throughout his seven-year career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Not only had James indicated that he might give up his Lakers number for his new colleague, but he also hinted previously at what number he might wear beginning in the 2019-20 season.

Some 10 days before the Davis deal officially became a reality, James tweeted a tiny number six with a praying-hands emoji.

James wore 23 for most of his career, including two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his first season with the Lakers.

However, he wore six in his four seasons with the Miami Heat and often does so in Lakers practices too.

What we do know with relative certainty is that James will not wear the 11 Lakers numbers that have been retired: eight and 24 (Kobe Bryant), 13 (Wilt Chamberlain), 22 (Elgin Baylor), 25 (Gail Goodrich), 32 (Magic Johnson), 33 (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), 34 (Shaquille O'Neal), 42 (James Worthy), 44 (Jerry West) and 52 (Jamaal Wilkes).

— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2019