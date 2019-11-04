LeBron James says he's back after consecutive triple-doubles

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 04 Nov 2019, 12:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

LeBron James credited his improved health for his inspired start to the NBA season with the streaking Los Angeles Lakers.

James endured a forgettable debut campaign in Los Angeles, where a groin injury restricted the three-time champion to 55 games in 2018-19 as the Lakers missed the playoffs for a sixth successive season.

However, four-time MVP James is fit again and at the forefront of the Lakers' five-game winning streak after Los Angeles dropped their opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

James posted 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for back-to-back triple-doubles as the Lakers topped the San Antonio Spurs 103-96 on Sunday.

Reflecting on his impressive start to 2019-20, the 34-year-old – who became the first Lakers player with consecutive triple-doubles since 2006 – said: "I'm playing injury free. I'm not injured. My quick twitch is back. My speed is back, my strength is back.

"Playing with a torn groin last year - even when I came back it was still partially torn - it was difficult to be able to move and shift like I'm capable of doing that defensively.

"For me, I just take the challenge. I love being challenged. Head coach [Frank Vogel] challenged me, AD [Anthony Davis] challenged me, I challenged myself.

"I put a lot of hard work into my offseason by getting my quick twitch, getting my bounce back, getting my speed back, my reaction time back. My mind has always been there. That's what it's all about."

Advertisement

On James' performance against the Spurs in San Antonio, Vogel added: "Well it's contagious, and his commitment on that end of the floor has been a great surprise for us in terms of just how proficient he's been.

"He's leading the charge with care factor on that end of the floor. When he's working that hard and caring that much about getting stops, it carries over to everybody else, and you see it on the floor."