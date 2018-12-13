Leonard sits with bruised hip as Raptors rout Warriors

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 13 Dec 2018, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard sat out Toronto's showdown against the Golden State Warriors because of a bruised right hip.

The star forward was inactive for the second straight game Wednesday night, but the Raptors cruised to a 113-93 win at Golden State.

Earlier in the day, Leonard was deemed questionable while getting treatment on his hip. Toronto coach Nick Nurse spoke to reporters 90 minutes before tip-off and said he was uncertain about Leonard's status.

The Raptors improved their NBA-best record to 23-7. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-99 without Leonard on Tuesday night and then completed a season sweep of the two-time defending champion Warriors.

Toronto beat Golden State 131-128 in overtime on Nov. 29. The Warriors played that game without All-Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both of whom were back in the lineup for the rematch Wednesday.