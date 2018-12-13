×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leonard sits with bruised hip as Raptors rout Warriors

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    13 Dec 2018, 13:12 IST
AP Image

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard sat out Toronto's showdown against the Golden State Warriors because of a bruised right hip.

The star forward was inactive for the second straight game Wednesday night, but the Raptors cruised to a 113-93 win at Golden State.

Earlier in the day, Leonard was deemed questionable while getting treatment on his hip. Toronto coach Nick Nurse spoke to reporters 90 minutes before tip-off and said he was uncertain about Leonard's status.

The Raptors improved their NBA-best record to 23-7. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-99 without Leonard on Tuesday night and then completed a season sweep of the two-time defending champion Warriors.

Toronto beat Golden State 131-128 in overtime on Nov. 29. The Warriors played that game without All-Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both of whom were back in the lineup for the rematch Wednesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Raptors star Leonard out against Clippers, may miss...
RELATED STORY
Raptors rout Warriors 113-93 without Kawhi to complete sweep
RELATED STORY
Clippers buckled under Raptors pressure - Rivers
RELATED STORY
Raptors' Kawhi Leonard sits vs. Lakers with foot soreness
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors Vs Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Analyzing the Warriors' probable starting...
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 37, Raptors beat Warriors 131-128 in OT
RELATED STORY
Why the Toronto Raptors are better with Kawhi Leonard
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Will Kawhi Leonard stay with the Toronto...
RELATED STORY
Leonard plays harder in big games, says Raptors coach Nurse
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us