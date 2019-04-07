×
Mahomes speech inspires Texas Tech to Final Four win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    07 Apr 2019, 13:48 IST
Mahomes-Cropped
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes delivered a pre-game speech that inspired former college Texas Tech to victory in their first ever Final Four appearance at the NCAA tournament on Saturday.

The reigning NFL MVP, who played 32 times for the college before entering the NFL in 2017, was in Minneapolis as the Red Raiders basketball team defeated Michigan State 61-51.

Victory set up a national championship match against Virginia on Monday and the Texas Tech players revealed that they had been lifted by a pre-game motivational speech from quarterback Mahomes, who was in the crowd along with Chiefs team-mate Travis Kelce.

Sophomore Jarrett Culver registered 10 points - including a vital late three-pointer - and said: "When you've got the MVP of the NFL talking to you, you kind of get confidence.

"It's great to have Pat out here. All of Lubbock supports him. We have his back and he has our back. Just having him out here is great energy for us and it's a lot of love out of Pat."

Senior Norense Odiase added: "[Mahomes] riled us up, got us ready. He was excited. You could see him: blood rushing, veins popping. He was turnt."

Mahomes promised he would be back again for the clash with Virginia.

"Voice gone but will be back by Monday - promise that," he wrote on Twitter.

The 23-year-old had a breakout season for the Chiefs in 2018-19. He threw for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 regular-season games for a Kansas City team that reached the AFC Championship Game.

Omnisport
NEWS
