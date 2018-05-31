Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Mother of G League player who died sues NBA, Pistons

Mother of G League player who died sues NBA, Pistons

Associated Press
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 00:03 IST
37
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — The mother of a G League basketball player who died in March after collapsing on the court during a game has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the NBA and the Detroit Pistons of negligence.

Zeke Upshaw played for the Grand Rapids Drive, a G League affiliate of the Pistons. He collapsed during a game at Grand Rapids on March 24 and died two days later .

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The NBA and Pistons are named as defendants, along with SSJ Group and The DeltaPlex Arena. Jewel Upshaw, the player's mother, is the plaintiff, both individually and on behalf of Zeke Upshaw's estate.

The lawsuit alleges that medical personnel at the game failed to attempt lifesaving measures in a timely fashion.

"Remarkably, for much longer than four full minutes, no cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated, no chest compressions were started, no oxygen mask was placed on his nose and mouth, no airway was cleared and secured, and no defibrillator sensors and electric delivery patches were attached and secured to Zeke's chest," the suit says.

The suit also says the defendants failed to provide the G League team "the resources, policies, and procedures reasonably necessary" to prevent or handle Upshaw's collapse.

The NBA, the Pistons and the Drive did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Upshaw started his college basketball career at Illinois State. He graduated with a degree in apparel, merchandising and design. The Chicago native then transferred to Hofstra, where he played in 2013-14. Upshaw was undrafted and played internationally in Slovenia and Luxembourg. He spent most of the last two seasons with the Drive.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

NBA G-League Player Collapses, Rushed to Hospital
RELATED STORY
G-League player Zeke Upshaw dies two days after...
RELATED STORY
10 Oldest NBA franchises EVER
RELATED STORY
NBA: 5 Longest Losing Streaks EVER
RELATED STORY
NBA: Ranking Michael Jordan's 5 MVP's
RELATED STORY
12 NBA players who died while still playing 
RELATED STORY
NBA: Ranking the careers of the 7 perimeter defenders...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 5 Highest Scoring Games of Michael Jordan's career
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 10 Rookie All-Stars since 1980 
RELATED STORY
Top Candidates For NBA Defensive Player of the Year!
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...